BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,511,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.74% of Verastem worth $49,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verastem by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 142,599 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

