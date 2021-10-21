BlackRock Inc. Has $50.12 Million Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $50,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

