BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 93.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $52,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $5,889,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,302 shares of company stock valued at $765,121 and sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

