BlackRock Inc. Sells 100,945 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,945 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Beazer Homes USA worth $51,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

