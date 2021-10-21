Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,763. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.