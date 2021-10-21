BMO Capital Markets Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $93.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

