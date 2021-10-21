Boit C F David Makes New $26,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 90.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $130.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

