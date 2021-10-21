Boit C F David Makes New $63,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

