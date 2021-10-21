BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. 130,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

