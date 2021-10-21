BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

