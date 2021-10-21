boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BHOOY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY remained flat at $$53.68 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.