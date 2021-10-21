Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,384.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,304.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

