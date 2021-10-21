Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Booking by 21.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 45.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,384.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 237.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,304.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

