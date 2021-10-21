Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

BYDGF stock opened at $212.79 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $142.78 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

