BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.15

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 55894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

