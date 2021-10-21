BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

Shares of BPXXY stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. BPER Banca has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.