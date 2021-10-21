Brigham Minerals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

MNRL stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $22.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

