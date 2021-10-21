BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

