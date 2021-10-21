Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $510.87

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $510.87 and last traded at $510.07, with a volume of 37226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $503.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

