Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $264.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $261.10 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 478,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

