Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.91. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

NYSE K opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

