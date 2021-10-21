Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. 794,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.