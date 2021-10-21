Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.28. The company had a trading volume of 199,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,010. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.