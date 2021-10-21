Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $443.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.20 million to $460.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $498.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 13,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,171. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

