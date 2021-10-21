Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $181.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.96 million to $181.52 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $731.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. 402,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

