Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $18.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $7.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. 78,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

