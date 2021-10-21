Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.65. Expedia Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,457. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

