Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.26). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,051. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $98.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

