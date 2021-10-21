Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.33. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $12.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $376.20. The company had a trading volume of 384,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.78. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

