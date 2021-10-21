Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PPTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 54,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,053. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

