Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 303,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

