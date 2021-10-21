Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $936.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

ST opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

