Brokerages Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $460.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,101. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 390,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,235. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

