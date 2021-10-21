Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 41,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,742. The company has a market cap of $714.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

