Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce $5.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,613. The Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

