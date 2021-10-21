Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $870,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 840,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 169.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.