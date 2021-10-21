Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $117.07

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. 264,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,451. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion and a PE ratio of -60.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

