Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $3.55

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 137.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 447,341 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 13.9% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,381,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

