Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $88.33

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

