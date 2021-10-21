Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $39.40

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

