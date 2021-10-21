Brokerages Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) PT at $27.00

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

LABP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $598.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.