Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $11.92

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEGEF shares. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of MEGEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,531. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

