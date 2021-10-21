Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $17.49

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,818. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

