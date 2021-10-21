Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFRGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

SFRGY opened at $10.45 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

