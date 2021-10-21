Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $25.89

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

