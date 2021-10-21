Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $35.08

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 6,638,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the period.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.