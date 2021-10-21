Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $318.80

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.52. 5,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.92. Waters has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

