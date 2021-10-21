Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $78.75

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Yandex stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. 31,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,256. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

