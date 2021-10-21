Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $78.75

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
Yandex stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. 31,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,256. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
