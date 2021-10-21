Brokers Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.27). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

ASND opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

