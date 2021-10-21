Brokers Offer Predictions for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

